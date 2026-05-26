Voting Assistance Officer's Program

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J. Scott Wiedmann, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, briefs a classroom on how to handle absentee voting packets during a Voting Assistance Officer workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Voting Assistance Officers learned how to help Airmen and their families exercise their right to vote no matter where they are stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)