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    Voting Assistance Officer's Program [Image 5 of 6]

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    Voting Assistance Officer's Program

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    J. Scott Wiedmann, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, briefs a classroom on how to handle absentee voting packets during a Voting Assistance Officer workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Voting Assistance Officers learned how to help Airmen and their families exercise their right to vote no matter where they are stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9714535
    VIRIN: 260520-F-IM610-1036
    Resolution: 4355x2898
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Voting Assistance Officer's Program [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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