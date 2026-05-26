Barksdale personnel attend a Voting Assistance Officers workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. The training course teaches VAOs how to guide Airmen and their families with voting in elections. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9714533
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-IM610-1015
|Resolution:
|5915x3936
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Voting Assistance Officer's Program [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.