Voting Assistance Officer's Program

J. Scott Wiedmann, front of room, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, briefs Airmen on the voting assistance guide during a Voting Assistance Officer workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Voting Assistant Officers are critical to assisting Airmen and their families with voting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9714534
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-IM610-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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