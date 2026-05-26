Voting Assistance Officer's Program

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A sign displays information for the Voting Assistance Officer workshop in the Military and Family Readiness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Voting Assistance Officers learned how to help Airmen and their families exercise their right to vote no matter where they are stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)