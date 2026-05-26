Voting Assistance Officer's Program

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J. Scott Wiedmann, right, Federal Voting Assistance Program director, explains the duties of Voting Assistance Officers to attendees during a VAO workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Wiedmann has been helping Airmen and their families in the FVAP since 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)