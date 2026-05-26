Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, is briefed by Airmen from the 15th Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. The Airmen highlighted the value and importance of corrosion prevention for 15th Wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9713395
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-RN563-1554
|Resolution:
|6413x4275
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.