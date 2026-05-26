AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

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Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, is briefed by Airmen from the 15th Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. The Airmen highlighted the value and importance of corrosion prevention for 15th Wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)