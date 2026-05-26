AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

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Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, receives a tour of the flight line at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Titheridge discussed flight line modernization initiatives intended to reinforce the 15th Wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)