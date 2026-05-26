AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Javier Ysa, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, holds a coin at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Ysa was coined by Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, for distinguished performance in the execution of his duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)