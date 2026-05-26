U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Javier Ysa, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, holds a coin at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Ysa was coined by Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, for distinguished performance in the execution of his duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9713394
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-RN563-1548
|Resolution:
|7451x4967
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.