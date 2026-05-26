Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Titheridge and the 15th Wing team discussed collaborative maintenance efforts between the United States and partner nations in times of operational necessity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9713378
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-RN563-1139
|Resolution:
|3683x2455
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.