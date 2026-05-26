AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

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Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks to U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Harley, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team registered nurse, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Harley briefed on CCAT capabilities and the coordinated processes that enable advanced medical care during aeromedical evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)