AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Megan Moriarity, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, briefs Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. Moriarity highlighted the value of advancing the 15th Wing’s logistics infrastructure to support mission readiness and future operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)