AVM Titheridge tours the 15th Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Airmen brief during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 19, 2026. The tour immersed Titheridge in the 15th Wing mission set, providing firsthand insight into the capabilities and Airmen serving there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)