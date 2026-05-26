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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A ceremonial wreath sits in front of the bell that was used during the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The bell was rung for each member of Team Robins that died in the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9709209
    VIRIN: 260521-F-VT351-1016
    Resolution: 5706x3804
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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