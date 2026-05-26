49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A ceremonial wreath sits in front of the bell that was used during the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The bell was rung for each member of Team Robins that died in the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)