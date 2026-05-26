49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Retired Master Sgt. Scott Gunn plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes during the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. While Gunn played, a wreath was placed to honor the members of Team Robins who have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)