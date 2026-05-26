ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Retired Master Sgt. Scott Gunn plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes during the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. While Gunn played, a wreath was placed to honor the members of Team Robins who have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9709204
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-VT351-1006
|Resolution:
|5179x3453
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.