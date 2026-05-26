49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Two members of the Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard perform a flag-folding ceremony at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Over 40 military and civilian members of Team Robins who have died were recognized during the base event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)