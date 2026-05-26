ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Two members of the Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard perform a flag-folding ceremony at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Over 40 military and civilian members of Team Robins who have died were recognized during the base event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9709206
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-VT351-1010
|Resolution:
|4395x2930
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.