49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jason Kim makes closing remarks at the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored the contributions of the military and civilian men and women of Team Robins that have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9709208
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-VT351-1014
|Resolution:
|3967x2645
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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