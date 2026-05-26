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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 6 of 7]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jason Kim makes closing remarks at the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored the contributions of the military and civilian men and women of Team Robins that have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9709208
    VIRIN: 260521-F-VT351-1014
    Resolution: 3967x2645
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial
    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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