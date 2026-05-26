49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airman 1st Class Success Ambrose, 78th Force Support Squadron career development technician, sings the national anthem at the 49th Annual Robins Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The memorial event invited friends and family members of Team Robins members who have died to honor their contributions to the base and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)