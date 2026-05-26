49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Col. Johari Hemphill, right, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, and a member of the Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard salute the wreath at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The annual event allowed families, friends and wingmen of deceased Team Robins members to recognize their service to the base and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)