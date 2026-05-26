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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 1 of 7]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard Airmen present the colors at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The event honored over 40 military and civilian Airmen who served at Team Robins before their deaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9709202
    VIRIN: 260521-F-VT351-1001
    Resolution: 5385x3590
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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