49th Annual Robins AFB Airman Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard Airmen present the colors at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. The event honored over 40 military and civilian Airmen who served at Team Robins before their deaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)