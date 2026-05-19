Faces of the Mission: Mike Lebeau

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Every Sailor’s journey from boot camp to the Fleet depends on precision timing - and Michael Lebeau is one of the people making sure it all lines up. As the N9 Deputy for Resources/Requirements/Plans, he’s spent more than 14 years quietly orchestrating the flow of students, resources, and training across every Center for Service Support Learning Site.

Mr. Lebeau’s work lives at the intersection of big-picture planning and minute-by-minute coordination. He collaborates with planners and resource sponsors to lock in course quotas, tracks student arrivals weeks in advance, and keeps a close eye on how those movements impact everything from classroom seats to barracks space. If there’s a gap, a bottleneck, or a surge - he’s already working the solution.

One of his biggest wins? Helping establish a 10-week arrival tracker for Recruit Training Command (RTC) graduates, giving learning sites the visibility they need to stay ahead and mission-ready. And while some may think his role is just about scheduling classes, the reality is a constant cycle of strategy, coordination, and fine-tuned planning to keep the entire training pipeline moving.

What keeps him here after all these years is simple: the people and the strong sense of camaraderie. When he’s not keeping things on track, you’ll likely find him recharging with heavy metal music, exploring crystals and minerals, or spending time with his puppies. A lifelong learner at heart, he’s fascinated by history, the universe, and quantum information - and if he could instantly master anything, it’d be the bagpipes.

Behind every smooth transition from training to the Fleet, there’s a plan - and Mr. Lebeau is helping make it happen.