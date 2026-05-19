Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker

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When people think of Navy Musicians, they often picture performances — but there’s a lot more happening behind the music. At the Center for Service Support, MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker helps shape the future of the Musician rating by ensuring Sailors have the most relevant, up-to-date training to succeed across the Fleet.

From updating rate training manuals and non-resident courses to supporting career development tools, occupational standards, and professional credentials, his work helps modernize how Navy Musicians train and grow throughout their careers.

One project he’s especially proud of? Leading updates to training courses with direct input from Musicians across the Fleet — bringing real-world experience into the learning process. That’s innovation in action and a direct reflection of SECWAR’s priority of modernization in training.

No two days are the same in this role, and that’s exactly how he likes it. Every deadline met and every update completed helps improve the daily lives of Navy Musicians worldwide.

CSS is proud to have professionals like MUCS Schoonmaker turning expertise into readiness—one note at a time.