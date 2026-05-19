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    Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker [Image 5 of 8]

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    Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Center for Service Support

    When people think of Navy Musicians, they often picture performances — but there’s a lot more happening behind the music. At the Center for Service Support, MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker helps shape the future of the Musician rating by ensuring Sailors have the most relevant, up-to-date training to succeed across the Fleet.
    From updating rate training manuals and non-resident courses to supporting career development tools, occupational standards, and professional credentials, his work helps modernize how Navy Musicians train and grow throughout their careers.
    One project he’s especially proud of? Leading updates to training courses with direct input from Musicians across the Fleet — bringing real-world experience into the learning process. That’s innovation in action and a direct reflection of SECWAR’s priority of modernization in training.
    No two days are the same in this role, and that’s exactly how he likes it. Every deadline met and every update completed helps improve the daily lives of Navy Musicians worldwide.
    CSS is proud to have professionals like MUCS Schoonmaker turning expertise into readiness—one note at a time.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9706491
    VIRIN: 260526-N-JF993-4878
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 201.55 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker [Image 8 of 8], by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of the Mission: LCSC Jason Gaitor
    Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis
    Faces of the Mission: Mike Lebeau
    Faces of the Mission: CSSC Robert Ramsey
    Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker
    Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney
    Faces of the Mission: Melissa Leffingwell
    Faces of the Mission: CSCS Lonnell Neely

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