Faces of the Mission: CSSC Robert Ramsey

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In the Navy, mission readiness isn’t just built - it’s prepared to perfection. And at the Center for Service Support, CSSC Robert Ramsey is helping ensure Navy Culinary Specialists are ready to deliver, whether on the surface or deep beneath it.



As the Culinary Specialist Submarine Training Manager, CSSC Ramsey manages the curriculum that trains every Culinary Specialist across both the surface and submarine communities. From fine-tuning course content to refreshing rate training manuals and occupational standards, he ensures training stays sharp, relevant, and ready to serve the Fleet.



His role blends more than just instruction - it’s a full-course effort. Working with partners across the Navy, from training sites in Dam Neck, Va., and San Diego, Calif., to key stakeholders in the supply community, CSSC Ramsey helps plate up modern, mission-focused training that meets the Fleet’s evolving needs.



What keeps him fired up? The chance to make meaningful improvements for his rate. Whether he’s updating curriculum or raising the standard for training, his work reflects SECWAR’s priority of innovation and modernization in training - ensuring today’s Sailors are equipped with the right tools and techniques to succeed.



Known by his teammates as passionate, caring, and helpful, CSSC Ramsey isn’t afraid to take the lead - owning every task and seeing it through.



Off duty, he’s all about family time with his wife, dog, and 7-year-old twins. And if he could instantly master one skill? Playing the guitar - because even the best chefs know it’s all about finding the right rhythm.



At CSS, CSSC Ramsey is helping cook up the future of Navy Culinary Specialists - one course, one Sailor, one mission-ready meal at a time.