Faces of the Mission: Melissa Leffingwell

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Behind every smooth payday, perfectly routed award, and mission-ready command, there’s someone making sure nothing slips through the cracks.

That someone is Ms. Melissa Leffingwell, Administrative Officer at the Center for Service Support - and one of the quiet forces keeping the entire CSS Domain running without a hitch.

Day to day, Ms. Leffingwell helps ensure Service Members receive the correct entitlements and pay, while also managing a wide range of administrative responsibilities that keep the organization running smoothly. That includes reviewing and preparing military and civilian awards across the entire CSS Domain, proofing correspondence and directives for accuracy, and coordinating closely with other Administrative Officers to ensure no one is left without support.

And that’s just the start.

Ms. Leffingwell also plays a key role in coordinating and executing the CSS Staff and CSS Domain Civilian of the Quarter Awards Boards, helping recognize the outstanding performance happening across the enterprise. She works regularly with personnel across multiple locations - including RSC New London, Conn., TSC Pensacola, Fla., Norfolk, Va., and Italy - making her role truly global in scope.

At its core, her work ensures one critical thing: that staff can focus on the mission without worrying about pay or administrative issues.

Attention to detail isn’t optional in her line of work - it’s essential. Quality matters more than speed, especially when it comes to pay, awards, and official correspondence.

What drives her most? The opportunity to give back to the military community in a meaningful way, even without having served herself.

Outside of work, you’ll likely find her in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes, spending time with family, gardening, or enjoying the outdoors - always trying (and enjoying) the process of growing something new.