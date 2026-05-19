(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Center for Service Support

    Before a Sailor ever dives into the fast-paced world of undersea logistics, their training has already been pressure-tested, fine-tuned, and ready to go - and that’s the specialty of Logistics Specialist Submarine Chief Ted Hargis.
    As the LSS (Logistics Specialist Submarine) Fleet Training Manager at the Center for Service Support, LSSC Hargis ensures that Logistics Specialist Submariners are locked in and mission-ready. At CSS, he oversees LSS “A” and “C” schools, continually reviewing and updating course material so it reflects the latest guidance, systems, and real-world demands - because when operating below the surface, there’s no room for outdated information.
    But his impact goes even deeper. LSSC Hargis helps chart the course for the entire LSS community by contributing updates to Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs) and the LSS Learning and Development Roadmap (LADR). In other words, he’s helping steer what it means to be a Logistics Specialist Submariner today - and where the rating is headed next.
    Collaborating with teams from San Diego, Calif., to Dam Neck, Va., to Meridian, Miss., LSSC Hargis keeps training aligned, connected, and forward-thinking - ensuring Sailors are equipped with knowledge that’s as current as the missions they support.
    For LSSC Hargis, the best part of the job is simple: knowing his work makes a real difference out in the Fleet. Every updated lesson, every improved standard, every bit of refined training helps Sailors perform at their best when it matters most.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9706500
    VIRIN: 260526-N-JF993-3601
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 185.47 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis [Image 8 of 8], by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of the Mission: LCSC Jason Gaitor
    Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis
    Faces of the Mission: Mike Lebeau
    Faces of the Mission: CSSC Robert Ramsey
    Faces of the Mission: MUCS Brandon Schoonmaker
    Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney
    Faces of the Mission: Melissa Leffingwell
    Faces of the Mission: CSCS Lonnell Neely

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spotlight
    CSS
    Center for Service Support
    Spotlight graphic
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Spotlight feature

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery