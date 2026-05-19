Faces of the Mission: LSSC Ted Hargis

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Before a Sailor ever dives into the fast-paced world of undersea logistics, their training has already been pressure-tested, fine-tuned, and ready to go - and that’s the specialty of Logistics Specialist Submarine Chief Ted Hargis.

As the LSS (Logistics Specialist Submarine) Fleet Training Manager at the Center for Service Support, LSSC Hargis ensures that Logistics Specialist Submariners are locked in and mission-ready. At CSS, he oversees LSS “A” and “C” schools, continually reviewing and updating course material so it reflects the latest guidance, systems, and real-world demands - because when operating below the surface, there’s no room for outdated information.

But his impact goes even deeper. LSSC Hargis helps chart the course for the entire LSS community by contributing updates to Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs) and the LSS Learning and Development Roadmap (LADR). In other words, he’s helping steer what it means to be a Logistics Specialist Submariner today - and where the rating is headed next.

Collaborating with teams from San Diego, Calif., to Dam Neck, Va., to Meridian, Miss., LSSC Hargis keeps training aligned, connected, and forward-thinking - ensuring Sailors are equipped with knowledge that’s as current as the missions they support.

For LSSC Hargis, the best part of the job is simple: knowing his work makes a real difference out in the Fleet. Every updated lesson, every improved standard, every bit of refined training helps Sailors perform at their best when it matters most.