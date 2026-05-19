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    Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney [Image 6 of 8]

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    Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Center for Service Support

    High-performing teams don’t manage themselves - they’re led by someone who knows how to encourage talent, clear obstacles, and keep priorities moving in the same direction.
    Meet Lt. Cmdr. Judith Rooney, leading a team of Training Managers and keeping training efforts across the domain synchronized, supported, and mission-ready.
    Since joining CSS in April 2024, Lt. Cmdr. Rooney has worn two hats: N76 Division Officer and CSS Legal Officer, a combination that keeps her right at the center of both training execution and legal accountability.
    As N76 DIVO, she leads a team of 12 Training Managers, helping deconflict priorities, align schedules, and support training quality efforts across the domain. She also works with Learning Site teams and senior leaders to keep communication and execution on the same page - especially when big training initiatives are in motion.
    On the legal side, she partners with Learning Site Legal Officers and NETC stakeholders to ensure legal packages are properly routed, reviewed, and processed.
    Her work directly supports SECWAR priorities - especially innovation and modernization in training - by helping ensure training improvements are implemented smoothly, correctly, and consistently across the enterprise.
    What stands out most in her role? Training change doesn’t happen in a vacuum - it takes coordination, process, and a whole lot of teamwork across multiple stakeholders to keep the Fleet aligned and ready.
    Her top production tip is simple: Write it down! Make a list of things you need to track and when you need to track them. Put your brain on paper and you’ll never miss a thing.
    When she’s not in meetings or managing cross-domain coordination, she’s traveling or enjoying time with her husband and daughter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9706510
    VIRIN: 260526-N-JF993-7189
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 171.72 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney [Image 8 of 8], by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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