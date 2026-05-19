Faces of the Misson: LCDR Judith Rooney

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High-performing teams don’t manage themselves - they’re led by someone who knows how to encourage talent, clear obstacles, and keep priorities moving in the same direction.

Meet Lt. Cmdr. Judith Rooney, leading a team of Training Managers and keeping training efforts across the domain synchronized, supported, and mission-ready.

Since joining CSS in April 2024, Lt. Cmdr. Rooney has worn two hats: N76 Division Officer and CSS Legal Officer, a combination that keeps her right at the center of both training execution and legal accountability.

As N76 DIVO, she leads a team of 12 Training Managers, helping deconflict priorities, align schedules, and support training quality efforts across the domain. She also works with Learning Site teams and senior leaders to keep communication and execution on the same page - especially when big training initiatives are in motion.

On the legal side, she partners with Learning Site Legal Officers and NETC stakeholders to ensure legal packages are properly routed, reviewed, and processed.

Her work directly supports SECWAR priorities - especially innovation and modernization in training - by helping ensure training improvements are implemented smoothly, correctly, and consistently across the enterprise.

What stands out most in her role? Training change doesn’t happen in a vacuum - it takes coordination, process, and a whole lot of teamwork across multiple stakeholders to keep the Fleet aligned and ready.

Her top production tip is simple: Write it down! Make a list of things you need to track and when you need to track them. Put your brain on paper and you’ll never miss a thing.

When she’s not in meetings or managing cross-domain coordination, she’s traveling or enjoying time with her husband and daughter.