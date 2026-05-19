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    Faces of the Mission: CSCS Lonnell Neely [Image 8 of 8]

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    Faces of the Mission: CSCS Lonnell Neely

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Center for Service Support

    Ever wonder who helps shape the training behind some of the Navy’s most essential skills? Meet Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Lonnell A. Neely, Culinary Specialist (CS) Fleet Training Manager at the Center for Service Support (CSS).
    Behind the scenes, CSCS Neely is constantly working with culinary training sites across the fleet to ensure Sailors receive timely support and relevant, high-quality instruction. From collaborating with CS “A” and “C” schools to adding his own expert ingredients to curriculum design and skill development, his role is all about keeping training sharp, current, and mission-ready.
    One of his standout contributions? Leading a workshop focused on Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) review - helping refine how Sailors are trained and qualified. It’s a perfect example of how innovation and modernization in training isn’t just on the menu - it’s being served up every day. By partnering with instructional experts, CSCS Neely helps turn real-world fleet needs into meaningful learning experiences for the next generation of culinary specialists.
    And if you think his role is about oversight, think again. “We’re here to support, not micromanage,” he says. His goal is simple: make life easier for instructors and ensure Sailors are set up for success from day one.
    Known by his teammates as quiet, observant, and athletic, CSCS Neely brings a steady presence to the team - and a sense of humor too (his productivity tip involves headphones and getting busy).
    Off duty, you’ll find him spending time with family or cooking up his next entrepreneurial venture.
    At CSS, it’s people like CSCS Neely who keep training moving forward - ensuring Sailors are ready to serve, equipped with the skills they need today and for the future.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9706497
    VIRIN: 260526-N-JF993-7790
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 166.6 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of the Mission: CSCS Lonnell Neely [Image 8 of 8], by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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