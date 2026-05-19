Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, right, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Commanding General, and U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Orsini, left, executive officer for 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a brigade pass and review during a brigade change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)