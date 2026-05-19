Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stand in formation holding their respective guidons during U.S. Army Col. Adisa Kings, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, outgoing commander, change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)