U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stand in formation holding their respective guidons during U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, 3rd Mobile Brigade outgoing commander, change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9705636
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-KA877-9827
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.