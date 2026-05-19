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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. David Brunais, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, incoming commander, passes the brigade colors back to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas Jr., 3rd Mobile Brigade, senior enlisted advisor during Col. Adisa Kings, 3rd Mobile Brigade, commander, change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9705635
    VIRIN: 260524-A-KA877-9199
    Resolution: 5020x3347
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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    25ID
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    u.s army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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