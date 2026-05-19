Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. David Brunais, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, incoming commander, passes the brigade colors back to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas Jr., 3rd Mobile Brigade, senior enlisted advisor during Col. Adisa Kings, 3rd Mobile Brigade, commander, change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)