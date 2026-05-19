Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, left, outgoing commander for 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division,, congratulates the incoming commander, Col. David Brunais, at a change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)