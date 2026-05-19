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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S Army Col. David Brunais, incoming commander for 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9705627
    VIRIN: 260524-A-KA877-4019
    Resolution: 4917x3278
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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    TAGS

    25ID
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    u.s army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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