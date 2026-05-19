U.S Army Col. David Brunais, incoming commander for 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9705627
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-KA877-4019
|Resolution:
|4917x3278
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.