Salaknib 2026: 3rd Mobile Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and senior commander of U.S. Army Hawaii, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony for Col. Adisa King, outgoing commander of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)