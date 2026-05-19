USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS

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260514-N-EG735-1285 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) An F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, takes off during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)