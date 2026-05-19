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    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS [Image 13 of 17]

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    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260514-N-EG735-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) 3rd Classes Lavarr Jones, left, and Shadach Smith observe an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, land on the flight deck during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9704910
    VIRIN: 260514-N-EG735-7545
    Resolution: 5189x3459
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 7

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    This work, USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS [Image 17 of 17], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

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    F-35
    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    FLIGHT OPS

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