260514-N-EG735-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) 3rd Classes Lavarr Jones, left, and Shadach Smith observe an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, land on the flight deck during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9704910
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-EG735-7545
|Resolution:
|5189x3459
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|7
This work, USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS [Image 17 of 17], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.