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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 17]

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Tener 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260513-N-NM777-1184 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2026) An F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, takes off from the flight deck during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 13, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9704898
    VIRIN: 260513-N-NM777-1184
    Resolution: 5699x3773
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

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    Kearsarge
    Jet
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