260514-N-EG735-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) Ensign Mason Compton, air bos’n , supervises an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9704911
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-EG735-6547
|Resolution:
|4942x3295
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS [Image 17 of 17], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.