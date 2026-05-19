USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations

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260513-N-NM777-1272 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Damian Young observes an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, take off during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 13, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)