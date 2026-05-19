USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260513-N-NM777-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2026) Sailors chock and chain an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 13, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)