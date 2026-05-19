260514-N-OQ442-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Shumate signals to an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, to maneuver around the flight deck during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9704906
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-OQ442-1006
|Resolution:
|4978x3319
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.