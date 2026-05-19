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    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 17]

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    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260514-N-OQ442-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Shumate signals to an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, to maneuver around the flight deck during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 14, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9704906
    VIRIN: 260514-N-OQ442-1006
    Resolution: 4978x3319
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Flight Operations
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    USS KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGTH OPS
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

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    TAGS

    Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    VMFA 533
    Aviation
    Fligth Ops

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