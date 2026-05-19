Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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Color Guard with the U.S. Army 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command presents the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Throughout history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation, and today's formations pay solemn tribute to their courage in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)