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    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery [Image 1 of 6]

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    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Color Guard with the U.S. Army 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command presents the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Throughout history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation, and today's formations pay solemn tribute to their courage in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9704643
    VIRIN: 260524-F-PJ022-1001
    Resolution: 1630x1080
    Size: 575.94 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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