Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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U.S. service members, French military counterparts, and local civilians gather amongst the headstones during a Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Commemorating Memorial Day brings reflection upon generations of U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and now Guardians stationed in Europe contributing to collective defense while ready, postured forces reinforce Euro-Atlantic security in defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)