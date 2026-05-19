Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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A commemorative wreath presented on behalf of U.S. Forces Europe sits on display during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year, commemorative events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the Nation’s global impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)