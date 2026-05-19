Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Ceremonies held at the 21 American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries across Europe honor the heroism of the nearly 70,000 U.S. fallen service members buried on European soil while strengthening bilateral relations with host nations like France. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)