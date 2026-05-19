Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shakes hands with a French youth during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. In the 109 years since the first American troops stepped on European soil during WWI, the steadfast partnership with France continues to safeguard Allied commitments and shared ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Carter)