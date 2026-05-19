Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Ceremonial and musical outreach at American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries across the theater strengthens bilateral relations with host nations and honors those who secured a stable Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)