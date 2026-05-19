JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen during a resilience panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The event reinforced the importance of building resilient teams capable of adapting to operational and personal challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)