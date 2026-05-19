U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen during a resilience panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The event reinforced the importance of building resilient teams capable of adapting to operational and personal challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9699995
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-NZ346-1140
|Resolution:
|5421x3049
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.