JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, briefs Airmen before a physical training workout at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The workout featured 19 stations and emphasized physical resilience and the importance of maintaining readiness through fitness, teamwork and mental toughness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)