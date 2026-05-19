U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, briefs Airmen before a physical training workout at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The workout featured 19 stations and emphasized physical resilience and the importance of maintaining readiness through fitness, teamwork and mental toughness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9699990
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-MU509-1012
|Resolution:
|4983x2803
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.