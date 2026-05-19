JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen during a resilience panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The panel provided Airmen an opportunity to discuss mental health, connectedness and strategies for maintaining resilience in high-tempo environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)