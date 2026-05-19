U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, performs burpees with Osan Airmen during a physical training workout at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The workout reinforced the role physical fitness and connectedness play in developing resilient, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9699992
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-MU509-1064
|Resolution:
|5035x2832
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.