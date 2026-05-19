JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, performs burpees with Osan Airmen during a physical training workout at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The workout reinforced the role physical fitness and connectedness play in developing resilient, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)