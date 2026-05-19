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    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness [Image 5 of 8]

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    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Zaloudek, Joint Personnel Recovery Agency senior enlisted leader, performs burpees with Osan Airmen during a physical training workout at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The workout reinforced the role physical fitness and connectedness play in developing resilient, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9699992
    VIRIN: 260514-F-MU509-1064
    Resolution: 5035x2832
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness
    JPRA senior enlisted leader visits Osan, emphasizes resilience and Airmen fitness

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    51FW
    JPRA

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